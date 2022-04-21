DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,485 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.65% of DarioHealth worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DarioHealth by 96.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 8,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. DarioHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis cut their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

