Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.

NYSE:DRI traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.81. 14,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.75. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

