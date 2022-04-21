DAOventures (DVD) Trading Down 18% Over Last 7 Days

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded down 18% against the dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $311,942.20 and $159.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005181 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

