DAOstack Trading 34.3% Higher This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $981.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,481.82 or 0.99966348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00058202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00025556 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001930 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000656 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

