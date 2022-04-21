D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

