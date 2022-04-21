CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.77

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberAgent (CYGIY)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.