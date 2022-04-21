CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 928,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

