Curio Governance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $809.00 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded down 57.3% against the dollar. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $354,951.41 and $809.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

