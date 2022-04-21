CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. 13,956,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,823,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

Get CSX alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CSX by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in CSX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.