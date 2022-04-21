CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. 13,956,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,823,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.
CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.