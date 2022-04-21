CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.71.

CSX opened at $35.30 on Monday. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

