Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.31-$7.41 EPS.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

