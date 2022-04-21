Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.77. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $7.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.71. 11,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,414. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $157.16 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

In related news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

