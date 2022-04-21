Critical Contrast: Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) versus Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Codex DNA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 328.48%. Codex DNA has a consensus target price of $15.86, indicating a potential upside of 273.10%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Codex DNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 9.55 -$73.52 million N/A N/A Codex DNA $11.04 million 11.29 -$38.96 million N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -316.48% -177.70% -32.61% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Codex DNA beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and personal care products. It offers Growth Direct system that includes an automated imaging instrument that analyzes user-prepared proprietary consumables. The company also provides on-site installation, instrument, validation services, regulatory compliance assistance, system certification training and training re-freshers, and business case preparation and return-on-investment analysis services; and technical support services in the Americas and Europe. It solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, and bioburden testing applications. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts with an additional office in Freising/Weihenstephan, Germany.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

