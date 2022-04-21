CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CRH traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.76. 50,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,151. CRH has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CRH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

