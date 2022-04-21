CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,270.91

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,270.91 ($55.57) and last traded at GBX 3,251 ($42.30), with a volume of 1885032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,215.50 ($41.84).

The firm has a market cap of £24.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,243.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,556.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20.

Get CRH alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.