Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.98

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 162840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 155,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

