Cowen Cuts DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $14.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of DRIO opened at $6.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. DarioHealth has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,489,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 70,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

