Cowen Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $596.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $542.13.

UNH opened at $546.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $513.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $501.30 and a 200-day moving average of $474.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,821,210,000 after purchasing an additional 189,864 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

