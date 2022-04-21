Cowen Boosts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $55.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.94.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 252,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

