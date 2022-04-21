Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 506,542 shares.The stock last traded at $18.01 and had previously closed at $18.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Couchbase alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.