Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.38). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,542. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

