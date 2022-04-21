Cormark Raises NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$17.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$11.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.02 and a 12-month high of C$11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.10.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.