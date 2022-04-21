Cormark Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$15.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.84.

Shares of BIR opened at C$10.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$10.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.21%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

