Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZN) Trading Up 0.1%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 5,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 29,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

