Coral Products plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CRU stock opened at GBX 15.90 ($0.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. Coral Products has a one year low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 17.89 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.50 million and a PE ratio of 31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.80.
Coral Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
