Coral Products plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CRU stock opened at GBX 15.90 ($0.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. Coral Products has a one year low of GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 17.89 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.50 million and a PE ratio of 31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.80.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.