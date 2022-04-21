Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 677,863 shares.The stock last traded at $19.06 and had previously closed at $18.47.

VLRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 103.84% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.