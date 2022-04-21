Contrasting Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Joby Aviation and Lilium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 16,118.49 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

Joby Aviation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -10.64% -6.36% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Joby Aviation and Lilium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lilium 0 3 2 0 2.40

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. Lilium has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 265.78%. Given Lilium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Summary

Lilium beats Joby Aviation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

