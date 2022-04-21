Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

