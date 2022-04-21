Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE ED opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $99.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.