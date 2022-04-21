Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.08.

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

