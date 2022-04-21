ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $115.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.09.

NYSE COP opened at $102.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

