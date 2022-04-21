Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases Shares of 37,542 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,774,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 923,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 1,669,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

WISH stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.19. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WISH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,905,556 shares of company stock worth $3,577,940. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

