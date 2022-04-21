Conceal (CCX) Market Cap Achieves $3.67 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $3.67 million and $42,226.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,616.80 or 1.00022987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058844 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00263017 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00352179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00149391 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012136 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00090102 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,897,982 coins and its circulating supply is 12,131,530 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

