Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of CRK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 189,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,756. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.