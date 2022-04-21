Computacenter (LON:CCC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($46.84) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 3,160 ($41.11) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,850 ($37.08) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,900 ($37.73) on Wednesday. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 2,364 ($30.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,098 ($40.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.50. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,784.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,761.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.64) per share. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.10), for a total transaction of £713,202.24 ($927,923.81).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

