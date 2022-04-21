Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading Down 4.3%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 97,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,691,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

SBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

