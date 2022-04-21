Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.46) to €7.80 ($8.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.43) target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

