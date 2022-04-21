Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $73.05 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,766,000 after acquiring an additional 532,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,062,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,743,000 after purchasing an additional 135,205 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 125,754 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

