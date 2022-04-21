Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 788 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 370,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,701,422. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BP from GBX 455 ($5.92) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

