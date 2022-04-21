Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 45,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,989. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

