Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of BKI traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,364. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

