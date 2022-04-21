Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,376. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

