Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,100,000 after acquiring an additional 136,099 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,235,000 after acquiring an additional 309,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded down $5.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $304.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.48 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

