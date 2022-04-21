Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,415,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,875 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $660,165,000 after acquiring an additional 232,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.60. 62,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,763. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.