Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Landstar System by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $154.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,429. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.12 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.77.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

