Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.