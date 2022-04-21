Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 287 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 989.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,660,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in FedEx by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in FedEx by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.24. 50,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,428. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.76 and a 200 day moving average of $234.78. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $199.03 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.