Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) is BCK Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

BCK Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for 2.3% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Coherent worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.76. 158,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.06. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.04 and a 1 year high of $275.79. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

