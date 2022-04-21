Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Cognex stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day moving average is $74.47. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

