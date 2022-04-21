Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.43.

OTCMKTS CGEAF opened at $81.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

